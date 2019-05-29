Services
Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
500 E. Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
417-862-4433
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
500 E. Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
Rosary
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1115 N. Campbell Avenue
Springfield, MO
Springfield - Paula Louise Howard, age 87, passed away in Springfield Missouri on Monday, May 27th, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 5:30 pm -7:00 pm Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home, 500 E. Walnut in Springfield where a Rosary will begin at 7:00 pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, May 30, 2019 in St. Joseph Catholic Church 1115 N. Campbell Avenue in Springfield with Father Karl Barham celebrating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Springfield.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Academy, 515 W. Scott Street, Springfield, Missouri 65802.

More obituary information for Mrs. Howard may be seen on the funeral home website where permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com
Published in the News-Leader on May 29, 2019
