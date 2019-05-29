|
|
Paula Louise Howard
Springfield - Paula Louise Howard, age 87, passed away in Springfield Missouri on Monday, May 27th, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 5:30 pm -7:00 pm Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home, 500 E. Walnut in Springfield where a Rosary will begin at 7:00 pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, May 30, 2019 in St. Joseph Catholic Church 1115 N. Campbell Avenue in Springfield with Father Karl Barham celebrating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Springfield.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Academy, 515 W. Scott Street, Springfield, Missouri 65802.
Published in the News-Leader on May 29, 2019