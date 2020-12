Paula M. KingSpringfield - Paula Michael King, 78 was called home on Sunday, November 29, 2020 after a long battle with dementia.A celebration of her life will be held at Greenlawn East Funeral Home. Visitation to be held at 11 am on Saturday, December 5th with the service following at noon. Burial to be held at Greenlawn Cemetery. For full obituary go to greenlawnfuneralhome.com