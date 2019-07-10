|
|
Pauline Diemer
Springfield - Pauline Sue Diemer, 76, of Springfield, MO was called home on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was born on Saturday, October 10, 1942 in Springfield, MO to Leona Robinson and George T. Diemer. Pauline was a medical technologist for 41 years before retiring at the age of 62 from St. John's Mercy Hospital.
A visitation will take place from 11-1 pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Turning Point Church (formerly Washington Ave. Baptist), 1722 N. National, Springfield, MO 65802 with funeral services to follow at 1 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the scholarship fund at Turning Point Church, St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Mercy Children's Hospital, 1235 E, Cherokee St., Springfield, MO 65804 or at www.houseofrefugeministries.net. Pauline will be laid to rest at Rivermonte Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on July 10, 2019