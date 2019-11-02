|
|
Pearl Lorene Hill
Springfield - Pearl Lorene Hill, 90, Springfield, formerly of California passed away on October 30, 2019. She was born on January 19, 1929 to Neils Alfred Neilsen and Arvilla Williams Neilsen on their family farm in VanZant, MO. Pearl worked for the Heritage Cafeteria for 35 years. She married Elmer Earl Hill on February 1, 1947 in Mt. Grove, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Elmer, a son Gary Hill, a daughter Sharon Winfrey, a granddaughter Michelle Squires, a grandson Jason Winfrey, a great-grandson Peyton Squires, 3 sisters: Opal, Elsie and Lola, 4 brothers: Frank, Harold, Glen and Olaf. Pearl is survived by 2 daughters and son-in-law: Mary Skinner and Debra and Larry Buckner, 10 grandchildren: LaDonna Weight, Roger Skinner, David John Winfrey, Matthew Winfrey, Jenifer Winfrey, Jared Winfrey, Bonnie Kershner, Marian Squires, Steve J. Squires, Michael Squires and 31 great-grandchildren, and 3 great great-grandchildren She is also survived by her brother and sister-in law: Don and Joyce Neilsen, and 2 sisters and brother-in-laws: Sue and Tom White and Christine and Paul Gasperson. Pearl was a member of Park Crest Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing cards, cooking, making quilts, listening to gospel music, and attending church socials. Pearl enjoyed spending time with her family most of all. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Park Crest Baptist Church with services to follow at 2:00 pm under the care of Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Interment will follow services in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Pearl was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and she will be deeply missed.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019