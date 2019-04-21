|
Peggy Gail Cooper
Springfield - Peggy Gail Cooper peacefully passed away in her home on March 24, 2019. She was born in Whittier, CA on February 3, 1948. Peggy worked for many years helping others in healthcare. Taking care of others extended to her beloved furry companions. They were truly the love of her life. She wanted to remember them here for the love they gave her. Frieda, Lovey, Simone, Heather, Booger, Hapi, Suse, Samantha, Tabitha, Baby, Bubba James, & Lisa Lou. Her parting wish was to say, "For those I've wronged and/or hurt... I'm truly sorry. For those whom I've loved and been lived in return, Thank You. I'll be seeing ALL of you on the other side."
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Cooper & Debra Kuhns Cooper. She is survived by brothers, Bill Cooper and Jim Cooper and his wife Mary Catherine; and step-brother, Galen Elliot, all of Springfield. Her friends Judy, Sally, Miss B, & Pam will miss Peggy's quick wit, beautiful smile, and sense of humor.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Northview Center at 301 E Talmage on Saturday, April 27th from 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm. All friends are invited to share a story and remember Peggy.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 21, 2019