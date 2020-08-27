Peggy Jean Stone
Springfield - Peggy Jean Stone, 82 of Springfield MO passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 after a short illness. She was born on January 9, 1938 in Morris, IL to William and Mildred Carter.
Peggy married Allan David Stone at the First United Methodist Church in Lockport, IL on January 11, 1957. To this union two children were born. Peggy enjoyed a life-long passion of collecting primitive antiques and had shops for many years in Galloway and Ozark. She always traveled back to Illinois every summer and Christmas to spend time with her beloved family. In years past, she performed with the singing group Sweet Adelines. Peggy and Allan had a real joy in sharing a holiday spirit, by decorating their Cherokee St. home for so many years. And she was especially proud of her two grandsons, whom she spoiled and adored.
Peggy was preceded in death by her oldest son David Stone, her sisters Barbara and Kathleen Carter, brother and sister in-law John (Jack) and Gertrude Darin, her father and mother-in-law William and Leona Stone, and her parents.
Lovingly known as "Buttercup" by him, Peggy is survived by her husband Allan, son, Richard Stone (wife Wendy), grandsons, Nickolas Stone and Drew Stone, brother-in-law William Stone (wife Diana), nephews William Carter (wife Jasmine), Adam and Noah Stone, Robert "Bob" Darin , nieces Janice Kelm and Nancy Darin, and great-niece Makayla Carter.
To Peggy's most special friends of Marcia H., Kathy V., Janice S., Bev B., Anne W., Cindy G.: Friends may not always be perfect, but once in your heart, they will never part. Peggy would say how she was a better person for having had each of you in her life. The memories abound, filled with never-ending laughs and immense joy.
We love and miss you forever.
Graveside Services will be held on September 5, 2020 at 10 am, at Hazelwood Cemetery.
Donations may be made in lieu of flowers in Peggy's name to the COVID-19 Hope Fund at OzarksFoodHarvest.org
.