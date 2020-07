Peggy L. DoolittleSpringfield - Peggy Louise Doolittle, 71 of Springfield, MO passed away Saturday, 7/25/2020 with her family by her side.Visitation will be Tuesday, 7/28/2020 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home East. Funeral service will be Wednesday, 7/29/2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens following the service. For full obituary please go to Greenlawn Funeral home website.