Peggy L. Lowery
Ozark - Peggy L. Lowery passed away peacefully Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Ozark Riverview Manor in Ozark, Missouri.
Peggy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William E. Lowery; her parents, Kendrick and Bernice Akin; as well as her beloved brother and sister, Ronald C. Akin and Barbara J. Elliott.
Peggy is survived by her two children, Patti J. Courtney and Karl W. Keltner, siblings Patricia J. Marlay, and Theodore Akin. Grandchildren: William R.K. Lowery, Kandice N. and Kasey G. White, Savena M. Courtney, Karlena R. and Christopher A. Kaempfe, Brook M. Worlledge, Kendra Keltner, Kristian L. Keltner, and Honor M. Keltner.
Great Grandchildren: Karson Courtney, Megan and Danny White, Grayson and Wallace Kaempfe, Kaleah Shipp, Kyndric, Kai, and Jeriko Keltner.
The family will celebrate Peggy's life on what would have been her 79th birthday Sunday, August 25, 2019.
The family will receive guests for the celebration August 25, 3 pm - 6 pm.
Location: The Fireside Gallery @ Culture C Street
445 E Commercial St.
Springfield, MO 65803
In lieu of flowers, please generously donate to , in honor of Peggy's great granddaughter, Megan White, cancer survivor.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 22, 2019