Peggy Lou (Stevens) Fredrick


Peggy Lou (Stevens) Fredrick Obituary
Peggy Lou (Stevens) Fredrick

Springfield - June 23, 1927

March 13, 2019

Grandma's Kitchen

As I watch the years go by when they leave each Sunday, I let out a sigh. Six days a week I sit and wait for the cars to drive in through the gate. Sundays are my special time, this is the day when I'm in my prime.

Lots of laughter, and sometimes tears

The numbers have grown throughout the years

I see on Sundays, the Fredrick bunch

What a sight they are, when they gather for lunch

The one they call Peggy is quite the cook

You should come over, and have a look

The first grandchildren have moved away

But now there are new ones who come to play

I'm Peggy's kitchen, the place to be

One day they'll miss me, you wait and see

By Nathan Fredrick

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Jack, her great-grandson Austin Plumlee, her twin sister Patsy Long, and countless friends and family members.

Peggy Fredrick is survived by her four children and their spouses; Mary (Mike) Plumlee, Susan (Craig) Richardson, Linda (Kerry) Hough, Wayne (Cathy) Fredrick, her seven grandchildren and their spouses; Leanne (Wes) Pollard, Michael Plumlee, Steven (Ally) Richardson, Brad Richardson, Matt (Katie) Hough, Sara Hough, Nathan, Madeline, and Anna Fredrick, and her seven great-grandchildren; Jack and Lucy Pollard, Gavin Plumlee, Sam, Wiley, and Louisa Richardson, and Jaiden Pomiber.

Contributions in her memory can be made to the Care to Learn Foundation, 1740 S. Glenstone Ave., Ste R., Springfield, MO 65804.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 17, 2019
