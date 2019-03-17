|
|
Peggy Lou (Stevens) Fredrick
Springfield - June 23, 1927
March 13, 2019
Grandma's Kitchen
As I watch the years go by when they leave each Sunday, I let out a sigh. Six days a week I sit and wait for the cars to drive in through the gate. Sundays are my special time, this is the day when I'm in my prime.
Lots of laughter, and sometimes tears
The numbers have grown throughout the years
I see on Sundays, the Fredrick bunch
What a sight they are, when they gather for lunch
The one they call Peggy is quite the cook
You should come over, and have a look
The first grandchildren have moved away
But now there are new ones who come to play
I'm Peggy's kitchen, the place to be
One day they'll miss me, you wait and see
By Nathan Fredrick
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Jack, her great-grandson Austin Plumlee, her twin sister Patsy Long, and countless friends and family members.
Peggy Fredrick is survived by her four children and their spouses; Mary (Mike) Plumlee, Susan (Craig) Richardson, Linda (Kerry) Hough, Wayne (Cathy) Fredrick, her seven grandchildren and their spouses; Leanne (Wes) Pollard, Michael Plumlee, Steven (Ally) Richardson, Brad Richardson, Matt (Katie) Hough, Sara Hough, Nathan, Madeline, and Anna Fredrick, and her seven great-grandchildren; Jack and Lucy Pollard, Gavin Plumlee, Sam, Wiley, and Louisa Richardson, and Jaiden Pomiber.
Contributions in her memory can be made to the Care to Learn Foundation, 1740 S. Glenstone Ave., Ste R., Springfield, MO 65804.
