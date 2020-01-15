|
Peggy M. Matthews
Springfield - Peggy M. Matthews, age 93, of Springfield, MO passed away at 10:00 AM, Monday, January 13, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO, following a short illness. She was born February 8, 1926 to John W. and Ella C. Butts. Peggy worked at the Frisco Railway, where she met Loren L. Matthews. They were married on January 10, 1958 and had two daughters.
She was a founding member of Cornerstone Church. When The Mansion at Elfindale was restored as a bed and breakfast, she provided tours to guests and also authored a book about the history of Elfindale. Peggy was very active in the school activities of her children. She was the mother who never missed an activity, or opportunity to drive students on field trips, or take treats for class parties. She helped to make flags and uniforms for the Parkview Flag Corps, of which both her daughters were members. Peggy was a very generous woman who was always available to help anyone in need.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Loren. Peggy is survived by her two daughters, Janice Beckett and husband Pete and Joyce DeWeese and husband Geff; four grandchildren, Allison Hetzler and husband J.D., Matthew Beckett, Justin DeWeese and Jared DeWeese; and two great-granddaughters, Charly Swanson and Madison Hetzler.
Private family services will be held at a later date. No visitation is scheduled. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.
