Springfield - Peggy Jean Steelman, 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of Friday, November 29, 2019. She was born on a farm in Cedar County, MO on Friday, Februry 25, 1929 to Beulah Hickman and Tom Douglas.

After attending college at MU, Peggy moved to Springfield in 1950 where she and her first husband, Robert Hawkins, owned a dairy farm and were builders. Later, she and her husband of 47 years, Jerry Steelman, owned a transportation company and were cattle farmers. Together, she and Jerry enjoyed winters on their boat the "Peggy Jean" in Florida and the Bahamas. Peggy was a collector of art, a brilliant needle pointer and a prolific painter. She was a great storyteller with a bright and funny personality, and her laugh was contagious. She will be missed by all who knew her and all those whose lives were touched by her wonderful soul.

Peggy is preceded in death by her parents and one step-daughter Kari Steelman.

She is survived by her husband, two daughters Penny Childress (husband Larry) and Cynthia Bylander, one son Robert Hawkins (wife Kim), one step-daughter Deanna Rhoads, eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 12:30 - 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Klinger-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte, 4500 S. Lone Pine Ave., Springfield, MO 65804 with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the . Online condolences may made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
