Percy Skipworth
Rogersville - Surrounded by his loving family, Percy Lavon Skipworth, 92, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Percy was born on January 14, 1927, in Grady County, Oklahoma, to the late E.R. and Mattie Skipworth. After proudly serving four years in the United States Marine Corps, he met and married his loving wife of 60 years, Betty. For several years, Percy owned and operated his own trucking and tire-shop business, and he went on to work in the trucking industry for over 32 years. He was a member of Mansfield Masonic Lodge No. 543 in Mansfield. Following retirement, Percy and Betty enjoyed many years traveling in the United States, Mexico, and abroad. But perhaps Percy's most favorite place was at his cabin on Table Rock Lake with his family.
Percy was not only a loving husband, but a devoted father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be forever known for his infectious smile and boisterous laugh.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; a daughter, Sonya Hayter and husband Doug; a son, Tony Skipworth and wife Monica (USAF); seven grandchildren, Cameron Hayter, Corbin Hayter and wife Raechelle, Cailynn Hayter, Travis Michaud (USAF), Garrett Skipworth, Peyton Skipworth, and Olivia Skipworth; two great-grandchildren, Pierce and Beckham Hayter; two brothers, Billy and Doug Skipworth (retired USAF); a sister, Peggy Craddock; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends too numerous to mention. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Shirley and Dora Skipworth.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Percy's life on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville, Missouri. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., and a service with military honors will follow at 6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Compassus, Inc., 1465 E Primrose Street, Springfield, MO 65804 or , 1235 E. Cherokee Street, Springfield, MO 65804.
Online condolences may be made at jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 5, 2019