Perry Kohrs
Nixa - Perry William (Bill) Kohrs, son of the late Wilhelm H. and Camille Violet Kohrs, passed away December 30, 2019 after a long illness. Born September 10, 1930 in St. Louis, Bill graduated from Ferguson High School then attended St. Louis University, earning a degree in aeronautical Engineering.
A proud veteran, Bill served as an instructor in the U.S. Air Force for four years during the Korean Conflict. Following his service, Bill enjoyed a long career in the commercial airline industry. In1969 he joined TWA and spent 30 years as a flight engineer, much of that time flying overseas routes to Europe. Upon retirement he and his wife Georgia split their time between homes in the Colorado mountains, Nevada deserts and the Ozark hills. Among his many hobbies, he loved the outdoors, working on classic cars, collecting antique guns and coins. He enjoyed reading books pertaining to Civil War history.
Bill leaves his wife Georgia of the home; sons Charles William and Brenda Kohrs, John Brian and Ronda Kohrs, Perry Scott Kohrs; daughter Debbie Jayne and Robert Still; stepdaughters Debbie and Gary Holland and Lynn Danforth; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 PM. January 10, 2019 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Nixa with a memorial service to follow at 1:30 PM. Burial will be at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, MO at 3:00 PM.
Arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020