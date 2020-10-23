1/1
Pete "Duayne" Holiday
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pete's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pete "Duayne" Holiday

Springfield - On Wednesday October 21, 2020, Pete "Duayne" Holiday, loving husband, father and famed Granddad, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness; he was 84-years old and his family was at his side. Duayne was born on September 27, 1936 in Conway, Missouri to Pete and Lola Holiday. He worked as a warrant officer for 44 years at the National Guard Armory in Springfield, Missouri where he supervised the restoration of military aircraft and was fondly known as "Doc Holiday." He was a member of the Masonic Bodies as a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and member of the Shrine.

On January 30, 1960, he married his next-door neighbor and sister's best friend, Colleen Covington, and their 60-year love affair and dedicated marriage was a model for all of us to emulate. Together they raised the pride of his life and loving daughter, Kim Holiday Dalton. Duayne and Colleen moved from Missouri to Carolina Beach, NC in 2002 to be an active part in the lives of their three grandchildren. Duayne and Colleen were seen cheering at every school or extracurricular activity that the grandkids participated in. During his time in North Carolina, he also became a staunch Duke basketball fan.

Duayne was both tough and tender, and he could build or fix anything. He was amazingly organized, he never took a shortcut and he maintained meticulous records of everything that he did. His construction projects like a swimming pool, storage building or the remarkable two-story air-conditioned kid's playhouse are admired by all who enjoy them to this day. He could frequently be seen fixing things while wearing his favorite t-shirt with handprints of his grandkids and their spouses brightly covering him. He never missed a chance to smile and praise others.

Duayne was preceded in death by his father Pete and his mother Lola Holiday. He is survived by his wife Colleen, his daughter, Kim Dalton and her husband Dr. Thomas Dalton, and his grandchildren, Conner Dalton and his wife Sarah Dalton, Mackenzie Webber and her husband Jacob Webber, and Miller Dalton and Miller's dog Sandi. He is also survived by his older sister Shirley Moget, his younger brother Darryl Holiday, and his nieces Dianna Owens and Cheryl Moget.

A private family service will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Eden Village of Wilmington PO Box 12868 Wilmington, NC 28405.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved