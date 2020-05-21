|
Peter Datema
Springfield - Pieter (Peter) was born near Tinallinge, The Netherlands, the third of the seven children of Hommo Datema and Aaltje (Alice) van Dyk Datema, on April 24, 1931. The family lived in rural Groningen province during Pete's childhood, persevering through numerous hardships during the Second World War. Pete attended Baflo Christian Reformed Elementary School and secondary school in Bedum prior to attending Agricultural School in Winsum. Pete emigrated to the United States with his family in January, 1949. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1952 through 1954 before settling permanently in Springfield, Missouri. Pete became a citizen of the United States in 1955. He worked at Crosby Auto Parts and Overhead Door Company of Springfield before being married to Jo Anne Price Datema on June 9, 1957. He built the original family home at 1419 West Bennett Street together with family and friends. Pete was an installer with Overhead Door Company before buying into the company in 1966. He worked together with his partner, Lloyd Wilkin, to build the business before becoming the sole owner in 1977. Pete continued to build and operate Overhead Door Company until 2003. He was a member of St. John's Chapel United Church of Christ, where he was a longtime member of the Koinonias and Brotherhood. He also assisted with numerous projects at the church including building the original steeple with fellow parishioners in his driveway at home. Pete enjoyed traveling in his recreational vehicles and flying his airplanes. He traveled throughout the United States and Canada by motorhome including completing a drive to and from central Alaska. Pete also enjoyed numerous trips and cruises to Europe to visit family and tour various countries. Florida was one of his favorite destinations, and he enjoyed several winters there. Many of his favorite memories came from his travels with family and friends including his companion later in life, Margaret Barnes. Pete also loved working on his home and spending time with his grandchildren. Pete is survived by his son Bill Potts-Datema and his wife, Susan, of Lawrenceville, Georgia; his son Jim Datema of Ladue, Missouri; his daughter Janie Scully and her husband, Kevin, of Chesterfield, Missouri; nine grandchildren: Dan (Maddy), Tim (Jinny), and Ben Datema and Ali Broadstone; Adam and Brin Datema; and Thomas (Bri), Jonathan, and Christopher Scully; two great-grandchildren, Corinne and Bennett Datema; one sister, Alice Datema, of Springfield; two brothers: Corneil (Shirley) Datema of Springfield, and Ralph Datema, of Parker, Colorado; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Anne; his parents; one sister, Sue Bos; and one brother, Hank Datema. Memorial donations may be made to the Peter Datema Scholarship at Missouri State University, which is planned to support business students. A gift can be sent to the "Peter Datema Scholarship" c/o MSU Foundation, 300 S. Jefferson Ave., Suite 100, Springfield, MO 65806. Contributions may be made online at https://www.missouristatefoundation.org/. Peter died at 9:50 p.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the presence of family. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, graveside services were private with family members in attendance under the direction of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. A celebration of his life will be held at a future time. May his life serve as an inspiration.
Published in the News-Leader from May 21 to May 24, 2020