Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Funeral service
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
Peter Raymond Meruelo


1935 - 2020
Peter Raymond Meruelo Obituary
Peter Raymond Meruelo

Springfield - Peter Raymond Meruelo, 85, went to be with the Lord on March 10, 2020. He was born January 19, 1935 in Los Angeles, CA.

He was a talented gymnast in High School and College. During the year of 1956, he was scheduled to join the USA Men's Gymnastic Team for the Summer Olympics in Australia. He received numerous awards as a Rotarian Member. His business profession encompassed as a Banker for many years in California. He was then a Draftsman and Engineer, helping construct many of the well-known malls in Southern California by overseeing the projects from start to finish.

He was an accomplished musician during and after his college years as a Composer and Arranger and played all the woodwind instruments. He played with some of the well-known big bands and orchestras. He was a member of the Crystal Cathedral Orchestra in Garden Grove, CA for ten years and performed weekly on the Hour of Power Televised Service with Dr. Robert Schuller at the Crystal Cathedral. He also served as a Reserve in the United States Army from 1957-1936.

His passion was not only his music but his family and his 2 granddaughters. He moved to Springfield in 2000 so he could be part of his granddaughters' lives and was a loving and caring grandfather. He was also a friend to many and to his neighbors where he lived. He attended Second Baptist Church in Springfield, MO.

He is survived by his ex-wife, Ann Meruelo; sons Eric Meruelo (Tina) and Shawn Meruelo; daughter, Michelle Meruelo and granddaughters Danielle Meruelo and Brianne Meruelo.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 PM on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be at 1:00 PM on Monday, March 16, also at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Maple Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Miracle Network, 3525 S. National Ave, #203, Springfield, MO 65807
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
