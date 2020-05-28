Pfc Brandon Scott Rosecrans



Kimberling City - Pfc Brandon Scott Rosecrans, Kimberling City, MO son of Kristi Lynn Rosecrans/Berg and Thomas N. Berg Sr, was born May 22, 1992 in Kansas City, MO and departed this life on May 18, 2020 in Harker Heights, TX at the age of 27.



Pfc Rosecrans, Quartermaster assigned to the 3rd armored brigade combat team 1st cavalry division, was serving in the United States Army at the time of his death.



Brandon was fascinated by dinosaurs, he loved his family to the fullest and loved exploring the Ozarks with his brothers. Brandon was a graduate of Blue Eye High School, Blue Eye, MO and a member of First Baptist Church, Kimberling City, MO.



Brandon was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Cecil Wayne and Vivian Kay Rosecrans; paternal grandparents, Patricia Berg and James A. Proffitt and one uncle, Shawn Rosecrans.



Survivors include: his parents, Kristi and Thomas Berg Sr of Kimberling City, MO; three brothers, Timothy Wayne Garrett Jr and wife, Jennifer of Independence, MO, Thomas Nolan Berg Jr of Reeds Spring, MO and Anthony Joseph Berg of Kimberling City, MO; nephew, Mason Garrett; niece, Skylar Garrett; uncle, Jeffrey Wayne Rosecrans and wife, Christina of Grandview, MO; four aunts, Jerri Lynn Harmon and husband, Jerry of Independence, MO, Lorri Henshaw and husband, Tim of Florida, Elizabeth Ann Davis and husband, Tony of Independence, MO and Barbara Woska and husband, John of Kansas City, MO; numerous cousins and a host of friends.



Visitation for Brandon will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO. Service will be Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church Kimberling City, MO with Pastor Jeff Hardy officiating. Burial will be in Philibert Cemetery Kimberling City, MO.



Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.









