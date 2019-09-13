Services
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri - Rogersville
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
Phil Mellentine
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
Phil Mellentine

Nixa - Phillip M. Mellentine, 67, Nixa, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in his home.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 pm, Monday, September 16, 2019 at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial, with full military honors, will follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m., Sunday, September 15, 2019 in the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 13, 2019
