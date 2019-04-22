Services
Adams Funeral Home Ozark Chapel - Ozark
504 West Walnut Street
Ozark, MO 65721
(417) 581-2400
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adams Funeral Home Ozark Chapel - Ozark
504 West Walnut Street
Ozark, MO 65721
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Adams Funeral Home Ozark Chapel - Ozark
504 West Walnut Street
Ozark, MO 65721
Burial
Following Services
Hopedale Cemetery
Ozark - Philip Darryl Myers, age 46, of Ozark, died Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was born October 9, 1972, in Hattiesburg, MS, the son of Dennis Arthur and Rose Anna (Snow) Myers. He was a 1990 graduate of Ozark High School. Philip attended Ozark Bible Institute in Neosho. He worked as a butcher for area grocery stores, and was most recently employed by Iguana Rojo Restaurant in Ozark.

Philip enjoyed NASCAR racing, playing pool, and St. Louis Cardinal Baseball games.

Survivors include: His father, Dennis Myers and wife, Linda, of Mt. Vernon, IL; his brother Patrick Myers and wife Shelley of Ozark; nephews and niece, Phoenix Myers, and Britney and Aaron Lee; other relatives and friends.

Philip was preceded in death by his mother, Rose Anna, and grandparents.

Visitation will be Monday, April 22, from 6:00 - 8:00 PM in Adams Funeral Home, Ozark. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 23, in Adams Funeral Home, Ozark, with Rev. Randy Snow officiating. Burial will follow in Hopedale Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 22, 2019
