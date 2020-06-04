Phillip C. "Doc" HawkinsBuffalo - Phillip (Doc) C. Hawkins was born November 27, 1945 to Judge James P. and Dorothy Cowden Hawkins. Following a lengthy illness he departed this life on June 3, 2020 at home in Buffalo, Missouri with family and friends by his side. He was 74 years old.Doc was CEO of Ground Source Systems, Inc for 31 years and appreciated the hard work of his loyal employees and the association over the years with his many colleagues. His favorite activities included mowing, Cardinals baseball, and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.Doc was preceded in death by his parents and three older brothers, James Proctor Hawkins, William David Hawkins, and Lynn O'Bannon Hawkins.He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Anna Marie "Cookie" Hawkins; their children, Cynthia and husband Greg Davison, Martin and wife Pam Hawkins, Debra and husband Tony Henderson; four grandchildren, Cole and wife Jamie Reavis, Chastidy and husband K.J. Washausen, Dustin and wife Jasmine Henderson, and Carley Hawkins; six great grandchildren, Jaycee Spence, Kaden Washausen, Bailey Reavis, Finn Reavis, Kai Reavis, and Layla Henderson; sister Julie and husband Ron Burks, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.There will be no service. Cremation rites will be accorded by the Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home of Buffalo, Mo.The family will gather for a graveside celebration of life at a later date." I tell you the truth, whoever hears my word and believes Him who sent me has eternal life and will not be condemned; he has crossed over from death to life." John 5:24 NIVThe family suggests that memorials be made to the Dallas County Historical Society P. O. Box 594 Buffalo, Mo 65622or to Grace Community United Methodist Church P. O. Box 375 Buffalo, Mo 65622