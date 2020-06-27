Phillip Noel Jenkins
Phillip Noel Jenkins

Springfield - Phillip Noel Jenkins entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 25, 2020. Phil was born November 27, 1935 in Bismarck, Missouri to Reverend Harry Elmer Jenkins and Violet Vivian Jenkins nee Hall. He is survived by Viola Jenkins, his wife of 61 years; his daughters, Stephanie (Salvatore) Slusher, and Cynthia (Jeff) Goodwin; his grandchildren, Alexandra, Emily, and Derek, as well as 19 nieces and nephews.

Phil was an educator and earned his Doctorate in Education from the University of Missouri in 1985. He was the Director of Curriculum for Springfield Public Schools from 1985 until his retirement in 1991.

Phillip Jenkins will be gratefully and lovingly remembered by family and friends who were touched by his presence.

Private graveside services have been entrusted to Greenlawn South Funeral Home.






