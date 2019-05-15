Services
Adams Funeral Home Ozark Chapel - Ozark
504 West Walnut Street
Ozark, MO 65721
(417) 581-2400
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Sparta Church of Christ
Phillip Ryan Baker


1943 - 2019
Phillip Ryan Baker Obituary
Phillip Ryan Baker

- - 3/23/43 - 5/10/19

Life-long entertainer of the Ozarks, better known as AKA Williemakeit has gone to his heavenly home. He leaves behind a loving wife of 41 years and 2 children, a step-daughter, 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and a beloved companion little bit!!

Service time is June 1, at 11 a.m. at Sparta Church of Christ, following the family is taking him to Clear Creek Cemetery for his final resting place. He always said it's not what you been through that counts but what you are after you been through it. Rom 8:38,39
Published in the News-Leader on May 15, 2019
