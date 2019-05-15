|
|
Phillip Ryan Baker
- - 3/23/43 - 5/10/19
Life-long entertainer of the Ozarks, better known as AKA Williemakeit has gone to his heavenly home. He leaves behind a loving wife of 41 years and 2 children, a step-daughter, 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and a beloved companion little bit!!
Service time is June 1, at 11 a.m. at Sparta Church of Christ, following the family is taking him to Clear Creek Cemetery for his final resting place. He always said it's not what you been through that counts but what you are after you been through it. Rom 8:38,39
Published in the News-Leader on May 15, 2019