Phoebe Louise (Reed) Rice
Springfield - Phoebe Louise (Reed) Rice passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020 surrounded by family. Phoebe was born on April 15, 1934 in Cape Girardeau Missouri to Blanche McBride Reed and Ralph Milton Reed. The family moved to Springfield Missouri where Phoebe attended Springfield High School. She later attended Christian College as well as Drury College.
Phoebe married Edwin Cook "Cookie" Rice Jr. on March 20, 1954, and they had two daughters; Sally Rice Hargis and Peggy Rice. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and loyal friend. Phoebe was active in the community. She faithfully served the Community Service League (Junior League of Springfield) and was a leader and a driver for Meals on Wheels for many years. Starting in 1985, she served as Secretary of the family business, Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Bottling Co.
Phoebe and Cookie loved to travel, fish, and entertain together. They saw much of the world's most interesting places, but their favorite trips were to nearby rivers, where they (almost) always found fish. Holidays were shared with dear friends and marked by laughter and great food. Phoebe's cooking skills were widely known. She enjoyed playing the guitar, piano, and tennis. Card games were a part of every gathering. She loved playing bridge with her Pi Phi friends and the Rich Girls Bridge Club.
Phoebe started a mother/daughter tradition visiting New York City to watch Broadway shows, first with her mother and then with her daughters for the annual theater trip hosted by her Pi Beta Phi group. Winters were welcome when spent in sunny Key Colony Beach, Florida with their 7th Street friends.
Phoebe was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Thomas Helm Baird. She is survived by her husband, Cookie; her daughters Sally Hargis (James) and Peggy Rice; her grandsons, Gregory Rice Hargis (Jourdon), Brian Daniel Hargis, and Sam Cook Rice; her nieces Hattie Heer Brown and Suzy Heer; and her nephews Tom Baird (Jamie) and Rob Baird (Sally) .
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation, https://www.alzdiscovery.org/
, Meals on Wheels of Church Women United of Springfield, c/o Cox North 1423 N. Jefferson, Springfield MO 65802 or Friends of the Garden, https://www.friendsofthegarden.org/
.
A private family graveside service is planned. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com
.