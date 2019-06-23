|
Phyllis Fae Rowan
Battlefield - Phyllis Fae Rowan of Springfield, MO, went to meet Jesus in heaven, and joined her late husband Chuck Rowan, on Friday, June 21, 2019. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in Greenlawn South Funeral Home, 441 W. Battlefield in Springfield, with the funeral service immediately following. Reverend Richard Orrell, pastor of Battlefield Assembly of God, will be officiating. Burial will be in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, at 2:00 p.m.
Published in the News-Leader on June 23, 2019