Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Missouri Veterans Cemetery,
Battlefield - Phyllis Fae Rowan of Springfield, MO, went to meet Jesus in heaven, and joined her late husband Chuck Rowan, on Friday, June 21, 2019. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in Greenlawn South Funeral Home, 441 W. Battlefield in Springfield, with the funeral service immediately following. Reverend Richard Orrell, pastor of Battlefield Assembly of God, will be officiating. Burial will be in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, at 2:00 p.m.
Published in the News-Leader on June 23, 2019
