Phyllis June Bacon
Springfield, Mo. - Phyllis June Bacon 80, Springfield, Mo. passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Strafford Care Center, after a long illness. She was born in Nixa, Mo. on March 28, 1939, to Olen E. and Nellie Mae Tennis. She was a Hairdresser for many years a homemaker, member of the Pleasant Home Baptist Church, she volunteered at The Crisis Pregnancy Center, and a member of the Sweet Adelines. Phyllis loved her family, all children and her church, she so enjoyed helping with Vacation Bible School every year, until her illness prevented her from helping.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, and one grandchild. She is survived by her husband, Basil, and her four children: Rick Herndon and wife Lisa, Lori Hensley and husband, David, Chuck Bacon and wife Terrie and Dennis Bacon, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her sister Jeanette Booth her husband, Larry and by her step-mother: Kay Thomas.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, in Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Visitation will be one hour before services from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday. Burial will be at a later date, at Cedar Grove Cemetery, in Salem, Mo.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 7, 2019