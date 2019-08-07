|
Phyllis Kay Hoke
Springfield - Phyllis Kay Hoke, 66, lost her battle with cancer, Thursday, August 1, 2019 in her home.
Celebration of life service will be held at 4:00 pm, August 11, 2019 at Northside Christian Church with Rev. Wayne Bushnell officiating. Memorials maybe made to the Northside Christian Church Benevolence Fund.
Born January 12, 1953 in Memphis, TN. She was the daughter of Howard and Fae Hoke. She graduated from Hillcrest High School in 1971 and was a graduate of Nursing from UMKC.
Phyllis lived in Springfield where she worked as a registered nurse in the Cox North ER for most of her life.
Survivors include a brother Jack Hoke, daughter Maria Herrera, and 3 beautiful granddaughters, Julia Fae, Savannah, and Courtney.
Published in the News-Leader from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11, 2019