Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM



Memorial Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Phyllis Wilcox Obituary
Phyllis Wilcox

Springfield - Phyllis Wilcox, 83, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

She was a beloved member of the Springfield community for over 50 years. She was an active member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Her world revolved around her family and friends, faith and her deep devotion to God. She lived her life with zest and grace and will be missed by many.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl L. Wilcox; daughter, Beth Wilcox Adamson; and son, William P. Wilcox.

She is survived by her son, David Wilcox (Sue); son-in-law, John Adamson; two brothers, three sisters, and grandchildren, Emily Hunter Adamson (Lyndsey), Elaine Adamson, Billy P. Wilcox, Mary Frances Wilcox, Lauren Wilcox and Liam Wilcox.

Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Maple Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Sunday, November 24 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
