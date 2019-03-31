Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Episcopal Church
Priscilla Ann Evans Obituary
Priscilla Ann Evans

Springfield - Priscilla Ann Evans, age 87, passed away peacefully March 28, 2019. She was born September 6, 1931 near Grovespring, MO, then moved to California with her family at the age of 13. After high school, she returned to Missouri where she studied at St. John's School of Nursing in Springfield and graduated as a registered nurse in 1952. Subsequently, she moved to Kansas City, MO where she met and married her husband of 53 years, Bill Evans. Priscilla was passionate about her profession and worked for more than 40 years as a nurse at hospitals, in various private practices, as a Hospice volunteer, and as a volunteer at a free clinic. Her mission in life was helping people, always putting others before herself. In addition to working as a dedicated nurse, she lived her life as a dedicated and loving daughter, sister, wife, aunt, and friend. But above all, she was a loving and incredible mother. Priscilla was a devout Christian and longtime member of St. James Episcopal Church where she served as head of the Altar Guild. She donated much of her time to church activities. Priscilla was predeceased by her parents Orville and Cecil Jones, her husband Bill, her dear sister Angie Shipley, and infant grandson Adam. She will be deeply missed by her brother Hymal Jones, sister Kathryn Whitney, son Steve and his wife Lauren, daughter Janet and her husband Tom Mercolino, grandchildren Alicia, Amanda, Alec, and Brooke, many loving nieces and nephews, and by all of her friends. Please join us in celebrating her life. There will be a visitation at Gorman-Scharpf funeral home on Thursday, April 4th from 5:30-7:30 PM and a funeral at St. James Episcopal Church on Friday, April 5th at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the National Hospice Foundation or a local Hospice organization.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 31, 2019
