QueenEsta Elaine Lowe



Springfield - QueenEsta Elaine Lowe passed June 10, 2020 at age 27. Her family and friends will always remember her as someone who "excelled at everything she did". She was a young lady of immense intelligence with a wide range of accomplishments in numerous fields.



Queen was born in Springfield, Missouri on August 7, 1992 and touched the lives of everyone she met. Queen and her mother, Veronica Lowe, were inseparable and could be described as "two peas in a pod". She especially loved spending time with her family and considered traveling a preferred hobby. She and her mother, her father and sister went to Thailand for a week and Greece in 2009.



From ages 10-14, Queen enrolled herself in beauty pageants and won titles including the Miss Missouri Pre-Teen Pageant in 2004 and the Little Misses of Missouri and the Sweetheart Pageant in 2005. She loved fashion and was often called "Queen with the Bling".



Queen was a talented classical pianist and was invited to play at Silver Dollar City for a show. She took dance lessons for five years and was a member of the Central H.S. Dance team. She received a Dance Achievement Award in 2006.



Queen displayed excellence in the fine arts. She received several awards and one of her works was displayed in Jefferson City at the Governor's Office. She also received a NAACP artwork honor in 2010.



Queen was very athletic and lettered in soccer and volleyball. One of her teachers described her "like a gazelle" on the soccer field. In Junior H.S. Queen broke a 200-meter track record which has not been broken since. Queen loved basketball and managed the girl's basketball team for Central H.S.



She was a brilliant student. Her grades were always outstanding, and she graduated summa cum laude from Central High School in 2011. She was on the Principals Honor Roll and won an Outstanding Reading and Mathematics Achievement Award in Junior High. Queen was named to the National Honor Roll. At Glendale H.S. she became the Captain of the cheerleader squad her freshman year and took many honors classes which kept her GPA very high. She decided to transfer to Central High School where she became a member of the National Honor Society in 2011 and was in the High School Cabinet. Queen received an Academic Letter Award in 2010-2011which resulted in several scholarships for Drury University including the Dean Scholarship, an Edward Jones scholarship, and the Wally and Libby Walter scholarship.



At Drury University, Queen found her passion for animals and majored in Biology with a double minor in Animal Science and Entrepreneurship. She was on the Dean's List and graduated in 2015. She then got a job at the Tiger Sanctuary and the Springfield Dickerson Zoo and wanted to get into a master's program with an animal specialty. Queen's long-term goal was to get a job in Africa where she could work with native species. She also wanted to become a veterinarian.



Queen was a born leader. She had many friends and always ran with overachievers.



QueenEsta loved life to the fullest, and God gave her many talents. She truly enjoyed her Life Group with the James River Church family and felt comfortable with people of all ages. She could carry a conversation with anyone and made the best of every situation including her twelve plus years with brain cancer. She never complained through all of her surgeries and recuperation. She is proceeded in death by her brother, Drew Leopold Carey, both grandmothers, Gloria Lowe and QueenEsta Clarington and her grandfather, Arthur T. Lowe. QueenEsta is survived by her mother, Veronica Elaine Lowe, her father, Arthur Lowe, her sister Morgan Nicole Jackson, her niece, London Love Jackson, her nephew Drew Kirkpatrick Jackson, her grandfather Louis Clarington, and a host of other relatives and friends including her very special friend Renee Richter. God also sent a special angel, Keith Brown, who went the extra mile for Queen.



Visitation will be Friday, June 19, 2020, 6-8:00PM and the funeral will be Saturday, June 20 at 11:00AM at Gorman-Scharpf, 1947 E. Seminole. Memorials can be sent to St. Jude's who provided excellent medical services for QueenEsta for years.









