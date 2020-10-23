1/1
Quepha Lewis
1932 - 2020
Quepha Lewis

Springfield - Quepha Lemoyne Preston Lewis, 88, of Springfield, Missouri, was called to heaven on October 22, 2020. Quepha was born in Lamesa, Texas to Arnett Carey Preston and Docia Fay Terrell Preston on July 4, 1932. She went to high school at Big Spring High School in Big Spring, Texas. She married the love of her life, James Albert Lewis on February 9, 1952 in Big Spring, Texas, and they enjoyed 68 years together. They were recent members of Central Assembly in Springfield, Missouri, and were longtime members of First Baptist Church of Springfield. She was an extraordinary homemaker, had the gift of hospitality, led bible studies, shared the fruits of her garden and Southern cooking, was a gifted seamstress, made personalized photo albums for each of her grandkids, and enjoyed traveling and meeting new people. Quepha was an administrative assistant for an attorney, and was active in and outside the home. Quepha was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Carl Preston. She is survived by her husband Jim; her four children: Cristy Baldwin, Scott Lewis, Farley (Kelly) Lewis, and Gary (LaCinda) Lewis; her sisters Melba Sykes and Margie Webber; 11 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Quepha's long and purposeful life will be held at 10:00am on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home in Springfield, Missouri, with visitation at 9:00am.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Quepha's granddaughter, Kimberly Lewis, currently serving as a missionary to the children of Mexico. Donations may be made to Kimberly Lewis ? Dayspring Missions, 2157 N. Prospect Ave, Springfield, MO 65803 or online at www.dayspring.life.

Quepha's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Season's Hospice for their compassionate care of Quepha in her final days.








Published in News-Leader from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
09:00 AM
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
OCT
25
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
