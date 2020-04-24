|
Ralph E. Crosswhite
Springfield - Ralph E. Crosswhite, 96, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away April 21, 2020. He was born on February 1, 1924 in Morrisville, Missouri, to Raymond and Lena Crosswhite. He attended Morrisville High School before joining the Army to fight in World War II. After the war he worked for Taystee Bread and Holsum Bread.
He was united in marriage to Betty Acuff on October 17, 1942. They were happily married for 76 wonderful years! He was a member of First Church of God, and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Lena Crosswhite; wife Betty Crosswhite; brother, Kenneth Crosswhite; and great-grandchild, Allison Bunyar. He is survived by his son and spouse, Ron and Sharon Crosswhite, of Republic, Missouri; daughter and spouse, Kathy and Bill Workman, of Springfield, Missouri; 7 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of friends and family.
Graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Tuesday, April 28, 1:00 pm. The visitation will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home North Monday, April 27, from 5:00 to 8:00.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020