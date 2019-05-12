|
Ralph K. Manley
Springfield - Ralph Manley was born on October 15, 1923 in Springfield MO, an identical twin with Roland. He died at the age of 95 on May 6, 2019 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mt. Vernon, MO. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Jayne in 2008, sisters Louise and Dorothy and his brother Roland.
He is survived by his three daughters, Janell, Jodell (Will) and Jennifer (Skip), his four grandsons, Jeff (Mindy), Jason (Emme), Jared (Skylar) and Jordan, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Anyone who knew Ralph was aware of his love for America. His patriotism was a constant in his life shaped by his service in the Army. He served in the 101st Airborne as a demolition specialist paratrooper during WWII. He was involved in D-Day, Battle of Bastogne and Operation Market Garden to name a few. He used to say he was always where the action was.
He attended Drury University and obtained both his undergraduate and MBA degrees from there. In 1973 he was given the Outstanding Alumni Award and recently received the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Ralph was a residential developer and builder for over 60 years in Springfield and was a founding member of the Home Builders Association of Greater Springfield, serving several terms as President.
His favorite job though was professor, teaching at both Drury and Missouri State University. He loved inspiring future generations and wished he could have taught students forever.
He also served on Springfield City Council for many years and was one of Springfield's biggest cheerleaders. He never lived anywhere but Springfield and thought he was the luckiest guy around. He received Springfieldian of the Year in 2006.
He served on many County Commissions and helped to establish the initial building codes. He truly believed that service to others was something everyone should do—and he led by example.
In Ralph's world, the glass was always full. After seeing what war was and what it did to people, he felt privileged to be a survivor and be able to work. And work he did—with optimism and a smile.
He always said to us that God broke the mold when he was created. We have to admit he was right. He was one of a kind and leaves us with many life lessons and a love for country that will be with us throughout our lives.
"All days are good, some are just better than others."
Visitation will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 at First and Calvary Presbyterian Church from 4-7 pm. Celebration of Life services will be at First and Calvary Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10:00 am. The burial will be private. Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home is handling all the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Missouri Veterans Home, 1600 S. Hickory Street, Mt. Vernon, MO 65712, First and Calvary Presbyterian Church, 820 E. Cherry Street, Springfield, MO 65806 or to the Ralph K. Manley Endowed Fund at Springfield Public Schools Foundation at 1131 N. Boonville Ave., Springfield, MO 65802.
Published in the News-Leader on May 12, 2019