Ralph N. Withers
Springfield, MO - Ralph N. Withers, 91, Springfield, passed away on his wife's birthday, March 26, 2019. He was born April 19, 1927 in Colfax, IL.
He was a graduate of Eureka College. Ralph had a long career in banking, including many years in Springfield.
He was a member of Twin Oaks Country Club and several bowling leagues. He was an avid Lady Bears fan and volunteered for many years at Cox Hospital.
Ralph was preceded in death by his brother Jerry and sister, Joyce. He is survived by his wife Sharon; a daughter, Wendy and sons, Steven, Gregory and Brian.
Graveside services with full military honors will take place at a later date in Missouri Veterans Cemetery under the direction of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Southwest Missouri.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 27, 2019