|
|
Ralph Slavens
Springfield - Ralph Harold Dean Slavens, 87, of Springfield, passed away September 24, 2019. He was born April 24, 1932, in Springfield to Chrissie and George W. Slavens.
At a young age, he joined the Army to help his family and serve his country. He was very proud to wear his Veteran's cap. On his return, he met and married a beautiful carhop named Judith Wilkinson. To this union were born his two children, Tony and Reta Gae. He then discovered his aptitude for sales, starting with cars and sewing machines until he finally settled on Real Estate Brokerage. There was no stopping him after that. The story goes that as a young man he once bought John Q. Hammons an orange soda, and John Q. never forgot that. They were lifelong friends. Ralph later served as his broker, lobbyist and Membership Chairman for Highland Springs. They also started the Baron's Club together.
Ralph loved his Queen City and worked for its betterment all his life. He was a member of the Junior Jaycees, the Jaycees, the Northside Betterment Association and Abou Ben Adhem Shrine, where he started the Greeter's Club and served as the first Chief Greeter.
He served on many boards, including the Airport, City Utilities, several banks and he was Board Emeritus at Cox South Hospital. He served as Real Estate Commissioner for the state of Missouri. The plaques he was honored with, and proud to display, could fill the Art Museum. He also, along with his late wife, Corrine, developed the Missourian Award, which honored people who have contributed much to this great state. He was very active in the Democratic Party.
He was preceded in death by nine siblings, his parents, and his beloved second wife, Corrine.
He is survived by his son Tony (Pam), his daughter Reta Gae Griffin (Bill), and his sister, Pat Maples; two grandsons, Tyler (Amy) Slavens and Douglas G. Slavens; great grandchildren Cale and Caylee Slavens, and a nephew, Charlie Slavens (Lisa), with whom he was very close. Ralph was proud to have the beautiful Alice Hartley in his life for the past few years, and they remained close until the end.
There are many people who deserve our thanks for Ralph's care. First and foremost, his friend and personal physician, Dr. Jim Coulter. There just aren't enough words to convey our gratitude to him. A thank you to the employees at the beautiful Waterford, where he made his home the past 2 years. Also want to thank Dr. Zubair and employees of the Maples, and so many nurses at Cox South, but especially on the 5th floor ICU. They comforted all of us and guided us through his final hours, so that we could hold his hands and let him go peacefully and without pain.
Ralph made many, many friends over the years, and we invite you to join us for a Celebration of his life Monday, September 30, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, with a visitation to follow. The speakers will be Greene Co. Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon, lifelong friend Mr. Sam Hamra and Bill Virdon. Anyone with a story to tell that wants to share it should feel free to do so. Graveside Services with Full Military Honors will be held Tuesday, October 1, at 10:00 AM at Hazelwood Cemetery In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 29, 2019