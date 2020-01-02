|
Ralph Swanson
Kimberling City - Ralph Donald Swanson, Kimberling city, MO, son of Maynard and Mary (Maloney) Swanson, was born September 5, 1932 in Des Moines, IA and departed this life on December 31, 2019 at the age of 87.
Ralph had been a resident of the area for fifty years, moving here from Indianola, IA. After his service in the Korean War, Ralph was deeply involved in many civic and business organizations throughout his lifetime and never stopped giving. Ralph loved the military and was a devoted supporter of helping military veterans. He was an entrepreneur extraordinaire and he and his family had numerous businesses in the Ozarks with his two biggest passions being Port of Kimberling Marina and selling real estate for over 50 years. He loved the lake and life in the Ozarks and was an avid boater. His greatest treasure, though, was his family and he continually touched their lives and their souls in extraordinary ways.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Howard Swanson and Carl Swanson; two sisters, Agnus Eklund and Anna Weis; and grandson, Cory Swanson.
Survivors include: his wife of sixty-seven years, Mary Swanson of Kimberling City, MO; two sons, Richard (Rick) Swanson and wife, DeAnn of Kimberling City, MO and Randal (Randy) Swanson and wife, Kelly of Kimberling City, MO; daughter, Pamala (Pam) Fultz and husband Gary of Kimberling City, MO; one sister, Irene Peppmeier of Creston, IA; seven grandchildren; two step grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; four step great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Rosary will be Friday, January 3, 2020 4:30-5:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church Kimberling City, MO with visitation following from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Service will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church Kimberling City, MO with Father Joji Vincent officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery Branson, MO. The family has requested in lieu of flowers a donation to a , Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church or Christian Associates.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020