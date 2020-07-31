1/
Ralph Thornton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph Thornton

Ralph Thornton passed away July 31. Born in Virgil, Kansas on September 17, 1921. He serve in Army as Sergeant during War 11 in 1942-1944. He retired from the Springfield News Leader paper.

He married Marjorie and had three children. His wife Marjorie and his children Virginia and Larry has passed away.

Only child living is Shirley Washburn in Centerton, Ar. He has a nephew Larry Thornton and wife Jane in Omaha, Ne.

Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home South and visitation will be there at 6:00 to 8:00 on August ,3rd.

Funeral service will be at First Baptist Church in Republic on August 4th at 10:00.

Flowers can be donated to First Baptist Building find.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greenlawn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved