Ralph Thornton



Ralph Thornton passed away July 31. Born in Virgil, Kansas on September 17, 1921. He serve in Army as Sergeant during War 11 in 1942-1944. He retired from the Springfield News Leader paper.



He married Marjorie and had three children. His wife Marjorie and his children Virginia and Larry has passed away.



Only child living is Shirley Washburn in Centerton, Ar. He has a nephew Larry Thornton and wife Jane in Omaha, Ne.



Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home South and visitation will be there at 6:00 to 8:00 on August ,3rd.



Funeral service will be at First Baptist Church in Republic on August 4th at 10:00.



Flowers can be donated to First Baptist Building find.









