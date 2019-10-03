|
|
Randall M. Fuller
Springfield, Missouri - Randall M. Fuller 84, of Springfield, MO passed away on Monday, October 1, 2019. He was born on August 28th, 1935 in Everton, MO to Havy and Lela (Arnhart) Fuller.
Randall graduated from SMSU in 1958 with a degree in accounting. He worked for Dayco Corporation and retired after 38 years. On April 19, 1958 He married the love of his life Glennis McCoy and they went on to have five beautiful daughters. Randall enjoyed reading especially anything on American History, and he was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He was a dedicated servant and served for many years as an Elder at Dayspring Christian Fellowship Church. Most of all, he was a loving husband, father, and "Papa".
Preceding him in death are his parents; four sisters, and one brother.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Glennis; five daugthers, Kelly Torgeson (David), Kathy Strain (Randy), Karen Fuller, Kaylen Grim and Kristen Claypool (Steve); eighteen grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; one brother, Havy Fuller Jr. and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm at Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel (5234 W. State Highway EE Springfield, MO). Funeral services will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:00pm at Dayspring Christian Fellowship Church (2157 N. Prospect Ave Springfield, MO) with a burial to follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Randall's name to Dayspring Christian Fellowship church.
Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Oct. 3, 2019