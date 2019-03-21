Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Bass Chapel
8417 hyw 125
Randee Applegate Obituary
Randee Applegate

- - Randee Annette 'Spencer' Applegate, age 42, passed into heaven on March 17 2019 at Cox South. She was born July 26 1976, in Springfield to Bruce & Theresa Spencer. Randee attended school at Glendale High School. Randees children were her livelyhood and include Courtney, Austin, Hayden, Shane & Sevyn. She loved spending time with family in Gods great outdoors whether it be floating, camping or just singing around the bonfire. Her ablity to connect to people on a personal level brought so much love and companionship to anyone that knew her. Randees love & the joy she brought touched so many souls.

Randee is preceded in death by two of her child Austyn Alene & Hayden Taylor. She is survived by 4 of her children: Courtney, Shane, Sevyn & step-daughter Annaliese, her beloved husband David Applegate of Ozark, 3 grandchildern: Phoenyx, Remington & Barrett , her mother: Theresa Burden of Clever, her 2 brothers : Jason Spencer of Nixa & Micheal Burden of Glenpool, OK & 3 sisters: Jackie Perkins, Cherie Clouse & Jamie Zimmerman. Services will be Friday, March 22 at Bass Chapel located at 8417 hyw 125, Strafford Mo. @ 3pm. Flowers should be sent to GreenLawn Funeral Home East.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 21, 2019
