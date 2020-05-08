|
Randy Lynn Stewart
Springfield - Randy Lynn Stewart, age 53, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away May 6, 2020. He graduated from Kickapoo High School. He worked at Carsten Auto Glass as a glass installer.
He was united in marriage to Carissa Edwards on October 27, 2007. His interested included fishing, hunting, and hanging with his kids, family, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Todd Stewart. He survived by his parents Bill and Gail Stewart, of Springfield, Missouri; his grandmother Reba Turner, of Springfield, Missouri; his wife Carissa Stewart, of Springfield, Missouri; his daughters Cheyenne Stewart of Nixa, Missouri, and Mariah Stewart, of Ozark, Missouri; a cousin David Price, of Rogersville, Missouri; and a host of family and friends.
The family will be holding a private service.
Published in the News-Leader from May 8 to May 10, 2020