Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy Lynn Stewart

Randy Lynn Stewart Obituary
Randy Lynn Stewart

Springfield - Randy Lynn Stewart, age 53, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away May 6, 2020. He graduated from Kickapoo High School. He worked at Carsten Auto Glass as a glass installer.

He was united in marriage to Carissa Edwards on October 27, 2007. His interested included fishing, hunting, and hanging with his kids, family, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Todd Stewart. He survived by his parents Bill and Gail Stewart, of Springfield, Missouri; his grandmother Reba Turner, of Springfield, Missouri; his wife Carissa Stewart, of Springfield, Missouri; his daughters Cheyenne Stewart of Nixa, Missouri, and Mariah Stewart, of Ozark, Missouri; a cousin David Price, of Rogersville, Missouri; and a host of family and friends.

The family will be holding a private service.
Published in the News-Leader from May 8 to May 10, 2020
