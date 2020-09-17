Ray FugateSpringfield - Arthur Ray Fugate, 79 of Springfield passed away on Tuesday September 15, 2020 at Mercy Hospital. He was a lifelong area resident, attending Willard High School and Southwest Missouri State University. As a devoted Christian, Ray was active in his church. He was highly respected in his career working for the Federal Government. He enjoyed "tinkering" around with cars and had a love for his farm where he raised his "pet" cattle. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home North from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. His service will also be held at Greenlawn North on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens