Ray Fugate
Ray Fugate

Springfield - Arthur Ray Fugate, 79 of Springfield passed away on Tuesday September 15, 2020 at Mercy Hospital. He was a lifelong area resident, attending Willard High School and Southwest Missouri State University. As a devoted Christian, Ray was active in his church. He was highly respected in his career working for the Federal Government. He enjoyed "tinkering" around with cars and had a love for his farm where he raised his "pet" cattle. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home North from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. His service will also be held at Greenlawn North on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens






Published in News-Leader from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
