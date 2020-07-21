Ray Melton

Ray MeltonSpringfield - Ray Dean Melton, 80, of Springfield, MO, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. He was born in Stone County Missouri on September 9, 1939 to Kenneth Melton and Frances Hedrick Melton. He was predeceased by his parents and step-father Frank Furman.Ray is survived by his wife Nancy, his sister Norma Bougher of Kimberling City, MO, and brothers Carroll Melton of Springfield, MO, and Gary Melton of Plano, TX, his children Shelly Melton Willis (Dan), Leslie Burris (Mike), Beth West (JJ), and Jason McElwain (Amanda), eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, brother and sister-in-laws.A memorial service will be held on Thursday 23 July, at 3:00pm at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Springfield, MO. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Springfield Workshop Foundation, Springfield, MO, or the Wee Read Program at Springfield-Greene County Libraries.