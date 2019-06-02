Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Ray Robinson Obituary
Ray Robinson

Springfield - Ray Robinson was born Jan. 12, 1943 in Fordland, Mo. and passed away May 31, 2019 in Springfield.

Ray founded Robinson Fence Company in 1978 and operated it until his retirement in 2009. He served in the U.S Army Reserves as a Medic. He is survived by his wife Sheila, two sons Rex and Mike and Mike's wife Susan, and three grandchildren, all of Springfield.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm, Tuesday June 4th, 2019 in Gorman-Scharpf Brentwood Chapel. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 7-8 pm Monday, June 3rd at Gorman Scharpf Funeral Home
Published in the News-Leader on June 2, 2019
