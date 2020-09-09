Ray Sandy Sutton, Sr.
Kansas City - Ray Sandy Sutton, Sr., 82, of Kansas City, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Grand Pavilion at the Plaza in Kansas City.
Ray Sandy Sutton was born in Springfield, Missouri on September 4, 1937, the son of Ray and Lillian (Sandy) Sutton. He was united in marriage to Lynda Rexius of Kansas City; she survives of the home.
Additional survivors include: son, Stuart (Michele) Sutton of Overland Park, KS; daughter, Kirsten (Robert) Schurr of Gilbertsville, PA; 6 grandchildren: Quintin Sutton, Taylor Sutton, Ian Sutton, Bennett Schurr, Ian Schurr, and Acacia (James) Gentry; two great-grandchildren, Amira Abernathey and Paul Abernathy; and two nieces: Beth Reynolds and Stephanie Upton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Ray Sandy Sutton, Jr. and one brother, Randall K. Sutton.
Sandy graduated with an A.B. Degree form Southwest Missouri Sate University in 1959, attended the University of Missouri Law School at Columbia from 1959 through 1960, and graduated from Washburn School of Law with a J.D. Degree in 1966. He became a member of both the Kansas and Missouri Bar in 1966. Sandy was also sworn in as a member of the Bar of the Supreme Court of the United States.
His professional career included the practice of law with the firm of Ross, Well & Barnett in Kansas City, Kansas; Brenner, Ewing, Lockwood & O'Neal in Kansas City, Missouri; and J.F. Prichard and Company, an engineering, design and construction company of Kansas City, Missouri. He joined Interstate Bakeries Corporation in April 1971, retiring on May 31, 2002, having served as its General Counsel for over 25 years and its Corporate Secretary for over 16 years.
Sandy's professional organizations include the American Bar Association, Missouri Bar, Kansas Bar, Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association, Lawyers Association of Kansas City, Association of Corporate Counsel and American Society of Corporate Secretaries. He has held various leadership positions with these organizations. He was also member of the Ararat Shine in Kansas City and Order of the Royal Jesters. He was an avid Chiefs fan.
Mr. Sutton's military services include being commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant on May 26, 1959, serving on active duty form 1960 through 1962 and in various assignments within the United States Army Reserve until he retired as a Colonel. He is a graduate of the Unites States Command and General Staff College, and his various leadership positions include Battalion Commander, Inspector General for the 89th U.S. ARCOM and Deputy Chief of Staff for personnel with the 89th U.S. ARCOM. He held various medals and awards, including the Legion of Merit.
His civic activities include membership in the Armour Boulevard Development Corporation, MainCor, the Boy's Scouts of America, the Leadership Council of the United Way, the Kansas City Club and trustee of the Liberty Memorial Association.
His military associations include the Military Order of World Wars, Reserve Officers Association, the Association of the United States Army, Military Officers Association of America and the Alumni Association of the Command and General Staff College.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Boy Scouts of America or Wakenda Cemetery Foundation. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 east Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in Wakenda Cemetery, north of Hardin with Military Honors provided by United States Army and the Ray County Veterans. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Please remember to share your memories of Sandy with the family by visiting www.thurmanfuneralhome.com
