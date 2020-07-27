Ray V. Smith
Springfield - Ray V. Smith, Jr, age 97, of Springfield, MO passed away, peacefully, on July 25, 2020 in his home. He was born April 13, 1923 in Independence, MO to Ray V Smith, Sr. and Oma (Wilder) Smith.
Ray was a proud member of the US Navy, enlisting at the age of 17. He served in World War II, traveling to over 38 countries during his tour. Ray was on the Benjamin Harrison, heading to Africa, when it was hit by a torpedo. He was in the water for several hours before being rescued. He was in Saipan in 1945 when the war ended.
Ray was called to duty when the Korean War began in 1949. He received numerous medals for his brave actions in both wars.
After Korea, Ray was an Arthur Murray Dance Instructor and Manager in several states.
He has been married to Betty (Cunningham) Smith for 35 years. They settled in Springfield, MO where Ray worked for the MO State Employment Office until retirement and was a member of the Elks Lodge.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Louise Schlosser and brother, Dade Smith. He is survived by his wife, Betty Smith; son, George B Smith and wife Kay, of Crane, MO; daughter, Danette Dykema and her husband, Hershel, Dallas, TX; son, Dan Cunningham and his wife Michele, Colorado Springs, CO; in addition to 10 loving grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home at 10:30 am to 12:00 pm on Friday, July 31, 2020. Private military services for the family will be held at Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Disabled American Veterans
(DAV
).