Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Long Creek Cemetery
Sunnyvale, TX
Raymond Coats Clemens Obituary
Raymond Coats Clemens

Springfield - Raymond Coats Clemens, 92, of Springfield, passed away on May 20, 2019. He was born November 22, 1926 in Dallas, TX to Augustus and Irene Clemens. Raymond served in the U.S. Army in World War II.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Barbara J. Clemens, who passed away July 9, 2017.

He is survived by his daughters Frances Irene Cornwall and Ramona Clemens, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

An informal visitation will be held from 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Long Creek Cemetery in Sunnyvale, TX. Online condolences can be left at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader on May 26, 2019
