|
|
Raymond Elliott
Rogersville - Raymond Elliott, 88, Rogersville, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Magnolia Square, Springfield.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019 at Fordland Freewill Baptist Church, Fordland under the direction of J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial will follow at Fordland Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 6 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader on June 11, 2019