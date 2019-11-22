Services
Bland-Brumback Funeral Home - Stockton
306 S High
Stockton, MO 65785
(417) 276-4214
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bland-Brumback Funeral Home - Stockton
306 S High
Stockton, MO 65785
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Stockton Christian Church
Raymond Glenn "Scotty" Scott


1939 - 2019
Raymond Glenn "Scotty" Scott Obituary
Raymond Glenn "Scotty" Scott

Raymond Glenn "Scotty" Scott passed away on Thursday, the 21st of November. Ray was born on December 15th, 1939 in Jefferson City, MO to Ray and Ialeen (Fischer) Scott who preceded him in death. His love of education began in Jefferson City where he was an excellent athlete participating in several sports. He attended Lincoln University and started his career in education as football coach at Camdenton High School. He received his Doctorate of Education from MU and became Superintendent of Schools in Halfway for 4 years. He finished his career serving as Superintendent of Schools in Stockton for 21 years. Throughout his life he was an avid outdoors-man and a loyal fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Ray was loved and admired by family and friends for his sense of humor and determined perseverance among many other things.

Ray is survived by his wife Lynda and his children Kim Scott of Stockton, Kelly Dollar of Springfield, Michelle Jones (Jody) of Stockton, Drue Rutledge (Carla) of Los Angeles, Hillary Kutz (Kevin) of Overland Park. He is also survived by grandchildren Cody Jones, Courtney Poirot, Lauren Dollar, Carson Jones, Megan Dollar, AJ Scott, Leo Kutz, Audrey Kutz, 4 great-grandchildren, and brothers Ron Scott (Jennie) and Dick Scott (Susan) and his first wife Carolyn Hickey Cahill.

Visitation will be at Brumback-Bland Funeral Home Tuesday, November 26th from 4-6 pm. Services will be at the Stockton Christian Church on Wednesday, November 27th at 10 am with burial following at the Stockton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in memory be made to the Dr. Raymond G. Scott Education Scholarship Fund.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
