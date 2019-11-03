|
|
Raymond Green
Springfield - Raymond Earl Green, age 64 of Springfield, was born February 13th, 1955 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin at Sacred Heart Hospital, the son of Garland Green and Velva (Breivig) Green.
In 1974, Raymond graduated from White Hall High School, in White Hall, Wisconsin
After High School he moved to Springfield, Missouri in 1976, and was employed with Cox Medical Systems shortly thereafter. It was at Cox he fell completely in love with Teresa Nanette (Tyndall) Green, whom he cherished and provided for till the day he passed. Their love was united on November 25, 1978 at The Church of the Nazarene in Springfield, Missouri.
Raymond worked for Cox Health Systems for 43 years, a jack of all trades, Raymond dedicated himself to the dignity and recovery of the men and women he served. He provided in this capacity with a magnanimous grace. His final role was Unit Secretary on the Transitional Care Unit, at the Meyers Orthopedic Hospital.
Raymond is survived by: his beloved wife, Teresa Nanette Green; children, his daughter Amanda Leigh Tune and her husband Bradley William Tune, and his son Austin Richard Alan Green; his grandchildren, Olivia Nicole Tune, and Zoey Elizabeth Tune; and his revered siblings, Carole Green, Dennis Green and wife Linda Green, Dale Green and wife Juanita Green, his twin brother Richard Green and wife Wendi Green, and Audrey Elaine Green; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, and nieces.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Garland Green and Paul Green.
Raymond was a joy for all those that he came across. He adored his grandchildren with all his heart. He was a positive and uplifting force in the world and the stuff of stories, dedicating himself to the ethics and ideals of kindness to others. He was a giving man that went above and beyond anything that was expected of him. Raymond concentrated his efforts on helping others. He dearly loved his fellow man.
A visitation service will be held from 6-8 PM Wednesday November 6th at Adams Funeral Home, in Nixa. His ashes will be spread in Cadot, Wisconsin.
This great man was loved, adored, and will be truly missed by all.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019