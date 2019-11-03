Services
Adams Funeral Home
Nixa Chapel - Nixa
109 North Truman Boulevard
Nixa, MO 65714
(417) 724-2400
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adams Funeral Home
Nixa Chapel - Nixa
109 North Truman Boulevard
Nixa, MO 65714
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Green


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Green Obituary
Raymond Green

Springfield - Raymond Earl Green, age 64 of Springfield, was born February 13th, 1955 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin at Sacred Heart Hospital, the son of Garland Green and Velva (Breivig) Green.

In 1974, Raymond graduated from White Hall High School, in White Hall, Wisconsin

After High School he moved to Springfield, Missouri in 1976, and was employed with Cox Medical Systems shortly thereafter. It was at Cox he fell completely in love with Teresa Nanette (Tyndall) Green, whom he cherished and provided for till the day he passed. Their love was united on November 25, 1978 at The Church of the Nazarene in Springfield, Missouri.

Raymond worked for Cox Health Systems for 43 years, a jack of all trades, Raymond dedicated himself to the dignity and recovery of the men and women he served. He provided in this capacity with a magnanimous grace. His final role was Unit Secretary on the Transitional Care Unit, at the Meyers Orthopedic Hospital.

Raymond is survived by: his beloved wife, Teresa Nanette Green; children, his daughter Amanda Leigh Tune and her husband Bradley William Tune, and his son Austin Richard Alan Green; his grandchildren, Olivia Nicole Tune, and Zoey Elizabeth Tune; and his revered siblings, Carole Green, Dennis Green and wife Linda Green, Dale Green and wife Juanita Green, his twin brother Richard Green and wife Wendi Green, and Audrey Elaine Green; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, and nieces.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Garland Green and Paul Green.

Raymond was a joy for all those that he came across. He adored his grandchildren with all his heart. He was a positive and uplifting force in the world and the stuff of stories, dedicating himself to the ethics and ideals of kindness to others. He was a giving man that went above and beyond anything that was expected of him. Raymond concentrated his efforts on helping others. He dearly loved his fellow man.

A visitation service will be held from 6-8 PM Wednesday November 6th at Adams Funeral Home, in Nixa. His ashes will be spread in Cadot, Wisconsin.

This great man was loved, adored, and will be truly missed by all.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -