Raymond Lee Keling
Raymond Lee Keling

Springfield - Raymond Lee Keling, passed away on August 27th, 2020, in his home.

He was born to Florence Keling, on December 10th, 1949 in St Joseph, MO. After high school, Ray received a degree in Business from Drury University in Springfield, MO. He went on to live in Springfield for many years while growing his insurance businesses, surrounded by his family and friends. Ray was an avid golfer and loved to be on the lake, fishing or boating. He also enjoyed cooking and grilling for his friends and family.

Ray married Kathy, in 1989, and together they raised her two children. He is survived by his daughter Heather Cullins and her children, Hailey and Jeremiah, his son Dustin Frink and his children, Ocean and Strayker, his sister-in-law Trudy Pike and her husband, Wayman Pike as well as his long time girlfriend, Danita Carr. Ray was preceded in death by his mother, Florence Keling, and ex-wife, Kathy Keling.

The memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 13th, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Am Vets Post 78, 3434 State Hwy 179, Rockaway Beach, MO 65740. Ray will be laid to rest at Hopewell Cemetery in Tunis, MO at a later date.




Published in News-Leader from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Memorial service
03:00 PM
the Am Vets Post 78
Funeral services provided by
Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home
15945 Us Hwy 160
Forsyth, MO 65653
(417) 546-6250
