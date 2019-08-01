Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Lewis Ford


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Lewis Ford Obituary
Raymond Lewis Ford

Springfield - Raymond Lewis Ford, age 83, Springfield passed away Monday, July 29th, 2019.

Ray was born March 22, 1936 in St. Joe, MO He spent his childhood in Horton, KS.

On may 30, 1959 he married Wanda McLaughlin in Atchinson, KS. He worked as a truck driver for many years before moving to Springfield in 1985. He worked as a cook and baker at several restaurants, including the Old Country Buffet, before they closed. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Melanie Isreal, Springfield. Ray is survived by his wife, Wanda Ford; son, Michael Ford; son Greg Ford and wife Corisa; seven grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time. Cremation services of Greenlawn Funeral Home South
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now